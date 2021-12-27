Governor Abiodun: Ogun lost Dangote refinery to Lagos because of Senator Amosun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has lamented that the State lost the $16 billion Dangote Refinery to Lagos because of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s disagreement with Aliko Dangote.

Abiodun spoke while delivering Convocation Lecture at the 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremony of the Mountain Top University.

He spoke on the topic, ‘Quest for Excellence: The Nexus of Faith, Knowledge and Resilience’.

According to the governor, he worked as chairman of Olokola Free Trade Zone that was meant to have the Dangote refinery cited in Ogun Waterside.

He explained that discussion broke down between Dangote and the then administration which led to the loss of that project to Lagos State; a $16 billion refinery was lost to another state.

Abiodun added that the project was conceived with the aim of not just refining petroleum in Ogun, but also take advantage of the mining lease that had been awarded around that corridor that has even not begun to be exploited.

The Punch reports that the governor said his administration was working towards ensuring that the state took advantage of its oil-rich deposit and become an oil-producing state.