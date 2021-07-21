Governor Abiodun: Nigeria will not experience another civil war

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that Nigeria will not experience another civil war or break-up, declaring that the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will eventually be surmounted.

Governor Abiodun made the remarks when he hosted the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home, as part of the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

According to the governor, the country is presently going through a difficult time owing to insecurity and other challenges, Nigerians would overcome the situation in the end.

‘This country will not break into two; nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war, the unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest.

‘As a government, we will try our best, please continue to pray for us,’ he urged the clerics.

While calling Nigerians not to give up, but continue to have faith and trust in God, the governor noted that no problem is too big for God to solve, saying: ‘I have a mountain-moving faith in God because He alone can do the impossible.’

Abiodun further harped on the need for Nigerians to unite and fight their common enemies as the diversity of the country remains her strength.

While advocating for religious tolerance among adherents of different faiths, he admonished Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim who was regarded as the Father of Faith by having absolute trust and faith in God.

Abiodun submitted that administration in the last two years has been fair to all irrespective of religious beliefs, adding projects had been executed in each of the 236 wards of Ogun in line with the inclusive approach of his administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Wakeel Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Sheik Iskeel Lawal, requested the employment of Islamic Studies teachers in public schools, as well as the state government’s assistance in the construction of a permanent secretariat for the League of Imams and Alfas.