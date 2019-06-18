<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has dissolved the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other transport unions in the state.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

It named a 13-man committee to coordinate the activities of road transport trade unions.

The committee chaired by Barrister Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi, has Hon. Kunle Adeyemi, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, Mr. Aremu Babatunde, Hon. Olaitan Asekun, Mr Jokotade Taofeek Kashimawo and Hon. Kunle Mudashiru as members.

Others are Hon. Sule Abbas, Hon Razaq Adetokunbo (Legelege), Mr Lekan Oguntayo. Hon Yaya Fadipe and Hon. Kayode Fabiyi; Engr. Tunji Akinosi is to serve as the Secretary.

“The mandate of the Road Transport Associations’ Interim committee is basically to review the operations of the unions and make recommendations on how the unions could be better organised to support the developmental agenda of the state.

“The interim Committee is expected to educate and create awareness amongst the stakeholders in the sector on the need to ensure peaceful conduct at all times and avoid any activities that could undermine peace, security and safety of life and property in the state.

“The other terms of reference for the transport committee are to institute disciplinary procedures/actions against any conduct or behaviour that could undermine public peace and harness the revenue potential of the road transport for enhanced Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and identification and addressing of any issue(s) that may improve the overall performance of the transport sector in the State,” it added.

Also on Monday, the Governor constituted an ad-hoc Committee to coordinate the 2019 Hajj Operations for Muslim faithful performing this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in the absence of a substantive Muslim Welfare Board.

The committee chaired by Imam Mufutau Majekodunmi, has Alhaji Abdul Gafar Orunsolu, Imam Rufai Sile, Alhaji Misbau Salako, Alhaji Tijani Hassan Ishola as members.

Others are Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye, Dr (Mrs) Raheemat Oloyede, Hon. Kamaru Oduntan and Alhaja Bisola Aliu.

Governor Abiodun also appointed Alhaji Abdul Yekin Arimyau Parakoyi as the Amirul Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage.