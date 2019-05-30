<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Noimot Salako – Oyedele, on Thursday resumed office amid thunderous welcome and excitement from the state’s workforce.

Abiodun was received by the Head of Service, Engr. Ishmail Bisiriyu, after inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Nigeria Police.

The Governor who arrived Oke – Mosan by 9:30 am, was later taken round the offices and ministries within the state Secretariat, Oke – Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.