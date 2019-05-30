Governor Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Noimot Salako – Oyedele, on Thursday resumed office amid thunderous welcome and excitement from the state’s workforce.
Abiodun was received by the Head of Service, Engr. Ishmail Bisiriyu, after inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Nigeria Police.
The Governor who arrived Oke – Mosan by 9:30 am, was later taken round the offices and ministries within the state Secretariat, Oke – Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
