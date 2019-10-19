<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, Friday, said his government will soon make public, its decision on the village heads otherwise known as Baales promoted to coronate Obas by the former Governor Ibikunle Amosun at the twilight of his administration.

Senator Amosun has promoted and staff of office given to 75 Coronate Obas who were promoted from village heads few days to the expiration of his administration.

Governor Abiodun, upon assumption of office, set up a review committee headed by the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, to look into issues of promotions and appointment of the traditional rulers by the last administration.

The Committee has since submitted its recommendation to the government for further decision on the promotion.

Governor Abiodun disclosed this during the Statutory Meeting of Ogun State Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, assuring that the decisions would be based on justice, fairness and equity.

“The Review Committee set up to look into the issues of appointments and promotions of traditional rulers have submitted their recommendations and we as a government have reviewed and worked on it.