The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has constituted a committee to look into the operational modalities of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

In a statement released in Abeokuta on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, Abiodun stated that this has become necessary because the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechic, MAPOLY, has been in comatose since the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia were created.

According to the release, the committee headed by the former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Prof. Segun Awonusi, will ascertain the current operational status of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic. Ipokia, identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions; determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a long term basis.

The committee will equally identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the Government.