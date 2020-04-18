<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR), has expressed shock over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed on Friday, April 17, 2020, describing it as a national tragedy.

The governor described Mallam Abba Kyari as a good leader and devout Muslim who sacrificed so much in the service of Nigeria.

“This is a national tragedy. Mallam Kyari died in the service of his fatherland.

The Chief of Staff was said to have contracted the virus while on an official assignment in Germany. He was confirmed positive to COVID-19 on March 23 and died of complications arising from the virus. So sad,” Governor Abiodun said in a statement he personally signed on Saturday morning.

He added: “We are extremely saddened by the news of Mallam Abba Kyari’s passing away. He was a detribalised Nigerian, consummate technocrat, gentleman and leading member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s team, for whom we had a lot of respect.”

Governor Abiodun recalled that Abba Kyari carried out his duties with a lot of charisma and high intellectual disposition, which earned the office of Chief of Staff a lot of dignity and respect.





Governor Abiodun said of the Cambridge University-trained technocrat: “Today, the dreaded virus, COVID-I9 claimed its biggest victim, our respected friend and an influential figure within the Buhari administration, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“I remember the late Abba Kyari as a great democrat, a thoroughbred administrator, a good party man, a diligent networker and servant leader, whose service orientation could have helped Nigeria to tame the dreaded COVID-19. He would have helped in finding solutions to this pandemic. Indeed, Kyari’s passing is a major blow not only to the Buhari presidency but to all of us serving Nigeria at this critical period in our history. It leaves a gaping hole in the administration.”

The governor condoled with the President, family, friends and associates of the deceased over the painful loss.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Kyari saying: “May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive him his sins and be merciful to him. May He (SWT) compensate him with peace in al-Jannah Firdaus.”