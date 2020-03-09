<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, weekend, reassured residents of the state that no project embarked upon by the Senator Ibikunle Amosun administration would be abandoned.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, gave the assurance during a Media Dialogue, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state.

He said, though some of the projects were awarded and started at the twilight of the last administration, the Abiodun-led government would carry out a proper evaluation of the projects and ascertain their necessity or otherwise.

Somorin said: “This government will not abandon any project embarked upon by the previous administration. Don’t forget that these projects were funded by taxpayers’ money and it won’t be financially wise to abandon such projects. We learned that some of these projects were awarded and started at the twilight of the last administration, why it was so, we don’t know. Also, we don’t know whether the projects were appropriated for in the budget.





“And the feelers we got were that all the projects had been paid for in full. Then, if this is so, why have the contractors failed to deliver the projects? The other time the governor went to inspect the Judiciary Complex, the contractor handling the project was demanding for a variation on a contract said to have been paid fully for.

“With the committee set up by the governor to look into these projects, we shall get a clearer picture of the situation of these projects. The government will come out with its White Paper on the report submitted by the committee”.

“But I can assure you that the projects will not be abandoned. Those that were misplaced projects will be put to the use that will have a direct socio-economic impact on our people.”