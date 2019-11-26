<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said “no vanity project” will feature in the 2020 budget being compiled for presentation to the House of Assembly.

He said that cognisance had been taken to eliminate “White Elephant projects” or any such project that would boost the public perception of any political actor.

“We must realise that our responsibilities to the people or our state go beyond channelling efforts towards the routine patterns for the use of public resources of those in power. We must devise a system of strategic allocation of resources, which ensure that politics is secondary. Projects and programmes of the government in the first full budget that we are preparing will have impact on the people who are the real essence of government,” Prince Abiodun said.

He spoke yesterday while declaring open the 2020 Treasury Board meeting held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said public servants’ duties go beyond merely allocation of resources, but to programmes that make meaning to people’s lives.

He challenged public servants to join him to devise ways of allocating resources to government policies, projects and programmes that have direct impact on the lives of the people and not those meant to massage people’s ego.

“The expenditure will be targeted at programmes and projects aimed at continued development of our state and creating more prosperity for the people. In doing this, we will achieve the mission of our administration, as embodied in building our future together agenda,” Abiodun said.

He said the meeting on the first full budget of the present administration was the climax of the planning process, which involved sensitisation programme on the vision and focus of the government as well as town hall meetings in the three senatorial districts.

“The process for the preparation of year 2020 Budget started with sensitisation programme on the vision and mission of the government. It was followed with town hall meetings in the three senatorial districts,” he said.

Holding town hall meetings across the three senatorial districts was a clear departure from the one town hall meeting which before his assumption of office was only held at the state capital.

These town hall meetings, he said, provided a veritable platform to meet the people. It also provided opportunity to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially as it concerns inclusiveness, gender equality, peace, justice and partnership to achieve the goals.

“All of these are premised on the fact that our administration is an open one,” the governor noted.

He said that the meeting was an opportunity to consolidate on the gains of democracy, adding that it would also allow his government to integrate plans of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies to attain qualitative and comprehensive visible public expenditure profile.

Governor Abiodun hailed public servants for the effective implementation of the 2019 Budget, attributing it to their commitment, professionalism, diligence and dedication. He urged them not to rest on their oars, as the attainment of the optimum welfare of the indigenes and those who have made the state their home, irrespective of their social status, religion or political affiliations, rest on them.