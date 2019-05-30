<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the newly sworn-in governor of Kwara State, on Wednesday, promised to make a difference in discipline, accountability and transparency.

He stated this at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Ilorin when he was sworn in as the seventh executive governor of the state.

Abdulrazaq said the state had hitherto been lacking in these values and other values that ought to have sped up its development than the level it is at present

The governor said his administration would be committed to the promotion of the values to enable the state to enjoy the development it deserves.

He said: “What we have lacked before now are dependable and sustainable development plans, credible policies and policy discipline, accountability and transparency, a good sense of social justice and ability to expand social and political spaces that will promote tolerance, equality and innovation. These are areas where our government will make a difference.”

Abdulrazaq said his administration would look into how public resources have been deployed in the past but to the extent that such inquiry would turn the page for the state in its quest for socioeconomic development.

“We are confident that we shall, together, make Kwara great again through prudent deployment of resources, involving the people in policy making, interrogating past decisions only to the extent that they enable us to move forward,” he said.

The governor who said he would welcome constructive criticism called on the people to own the government and look forward to a new dawn that ushers in economic growth and equal opportunities for everyone.

“In all our policies, programmes and actions, the people of Kwara shall always come first. Today, I invite you all to join hands with us in Government to repair and rebuild Kwara. I invite constructive criticism and urge you all to utilise our open door policy to communicate ideas and suggestions to us.

“What we stand for is to empower our people. Make society and life better. Strengthen family values. Improve efficiency and service delivery in our public services.”