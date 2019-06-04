<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lost an aunt, Alhaja Neematalahi Shehu AbdulRazaq.

Alhaja AbdulRazaq was said to have died on Monday night.

Alhaja Neematalahi passed away at the Idigba family house of the AbdulRazaq.

She was married to the late brother of AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN).

She has been buried on Tuesday morning at the Muslim Cemetery Yidi Road Ilorin.

Fidau prayers for her will take place on Friday 7th June at Idigba Ilorin.

The Governor, meanwhile, has commiserated with Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the passing of his mother, Alhaja Aishatu Sulu-Gambari, popularly known as Alhaja Nma.

“We pray Allah to grant the great princess of Ilorin emirate al-jannah firdaus. On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, I commiserate with His Eminence the Emir Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari,” the statement said.

“We take solace in the fact that Allah blessed Alhaja with long life which she spent serving her creator and humanity.”

AbdulRazaq attended the burial rites of the mother of Emir, Alhaja Aishatu Sulu-Gambari, who died late Monday at the age of 110.

AbdulRazaq had earlier attended the Ilorin Prayer Ground for the Eid-ul-Fitri, arriving the Eid prayer ground a few minutes before 9a.m.

Self-driving AbdulRazaq arrived the Eid prayer ground in company of top party officials, family members, friends and well-wishers.