<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday said the state would join the national school feeding programme after properly studying it.

AbdulRazaq said the programme would boost school enrolment and help nutritional needs of the children.

“We have met with the coordinator of the programme on how (Kwara) can join. So we will definitely join it after we have studied it,” he said at a special meeting he held with party leaders and members in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq also said his administration would always consult with the party and the people before taking decisions on issues in a bid to build consensus and inclusiveness.

He lauded the party leadership and members for their support before, during and after the general elections.

Lamenting the zero representation of women in the House of Assembly, the governor promised to compensate women with appointments and properly engage the youths as part of the efforts to build a viable state

He restated his pledge to embark on massive infrastructural development in the state, especially in the northern senatorial district which he said had long been neglected.

AbdulRazaq thanked members of the party who took part in the Transition Committee (TC), especially the chairman Aminu Adisa Loogun.

He added: “They did a wonderful job. What we thought we knew about the rot was a child’s play. While we are still studying their huge report, it is clear we were wrong on the extent of the damage done to our state. We are in a deeper mess than we thought but we’ll face it frontally and move our state forward.”

APC chairman in the state Bashir Bolarinwa, for his part, commended the governor for choosing a low-key swearing-in program and for identifying with the party so early in his administration.

He called on party members to rally round AbdulRazaq in the overall interest of the state.

“Our people’s yearnings are loud, their expectations are high. We cannot afford to let them down,” Bolarinwa said.