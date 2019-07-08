<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the chairman of PDP in Kwara Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Jimoh Adeshina, over the death of his son, Awwal.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Monday said he received the death of Awwal with shock and sadness.

He said: “It is one death too many, given his young age and potential to contribute his quota to the development of our state.

“We urge Alhaji Adeshina and his family to stand firm in their belief in the finality of God’s judgment over human affairs.

“We stand with them in this sad period and pray to the Almighty to repose the soul of young Awwal and grant the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”