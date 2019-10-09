<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that in order to move the state forward, his administration would welcome constructive criticism.

The governor made the pledge at the PDP stakeholders’ meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Bauchi to celebrate his victory at the tribunal.

Mohammed said his government would engage all relevant stakeholders in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, assuring that his administration would not repeat the mistakes done by the previous administrations in the state in order not to be rejected by the people the state.

In his remarks, the PDP state chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, said the meeting was to discuss on the challenges facing the party and assured the readiness of the PDP-led administration towards responding to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

Others who spoke during the meeting included the state deputy governor, Bala Tela, deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, former speaker of the state Assembly, Bappah Haruna Disina, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ninigi, Senator Sulaiman Nazif Gamawa and Senator Isah Hamma Misau.

Others are former PDP state chairman, Garba Mohammed Noma, and the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim.