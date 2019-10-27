<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman Governing Council, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Prof. Nathaniel Ohazurike, has urged staff of the College, to continue to partner with the institution’s management, in the task of promoting peace in the institution.

Prof. Ohazurike gave the advice at a meeting the Council held with members of staff of the institution.

Underscoring the importance of peace in any organisation, the Council chair stated that for meaningful development to take place in the institution there was need for peace.

He said meeting with members of staff was part of the resolve by the Council to demonstrate its concern for their welfare and respect for them as a crucial factor in attaining the goal and vision of the College.

The professor described Adeyemi College of Education as a notable citadel of learning and a forefront in teacher education in Nigeria.

While charging staff of the institution to continue to do their best, he urged them to sustain the legacy of academic excellence, through which the institution has become not only one of the best in Nigeria but a global brand, by continually identifying with its growth and development.

Speaking further on the rationale for the meeting, Prof. Ohazurike stated that it was organised for the purpose of interacting and intimating them with outcome of meetings held with their leaders on issues affecting their welfare.

He mentioned some of the issues treated to include demands for payment of productivity and peculiar allowances as well as the one concerning request for payment of 2016 staff promotion arrears.

While reiterating commitment of the Council to their welfare, Prof. Ohazurike stated that all the three issues stated above and several others presented by leaders of workers unions in the College have been celebrated upon and solutions were being proffered.

He commended the leadership of all the workers unions for exhibiting maturity in their dealings with constituted authority on labour issues in the College.