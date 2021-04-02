



Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese has urged Nigerians to shun all forms of violence as Christians observe Good Friday.

Badejo gave the charge on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.

He called on citizens to love one another irrespective of tribal or religious differences.

The bishop pointed out that love was the most powerful tool to eradicate violence and create a better nation.

“Love demands that we work towards justice and fairness as it made God to offer his only son to die for mankind.

“Leaders in all spheres; governent, religious, traditional, family, business amongst other should make sacrifices for the well being of their people as Christ exemplified by laying down His life for the world.





“They should all collaborate and put aside personal or group interest in order to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Good Friday for sober reflection on the violence and incessant killings around the country.

“Jesus on the cross, cried for an end to hatred, corruption, greed, violence and discrimination.

“God made a world that is good but human beings must stop destroying one another and ultimately, the world,” he said.

Badejo said that Nigerians must realise that every life snuffed was a defeat to humanity and work towards peace and justice.

He, therefore, admonished all to repent of all evil in order to enjoy eternal life as God desired through the death of Jesus Christ on the cross.