The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Tuesday, tasked judges to change the negative perception about judiciary through their conduct.

The CJN lamented that over the years, the nation’s judiciary has been in the eye of a storm and the public had bad perception about its working.

He stated this while administering the oath of office and allegiance on seven new judges of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Onnoghen said that he had initiated far reaching reforms and every hand should be on desk to actualise its objectives.

He, therefore, enjoined the judges not to forget the spirits and words of the oath they have taken, and ensure that they are guided in arriving at their decision by laws, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and precedence.

“Don’t get emotionally involve in matters before you. Hear both side of the story (that is the case) before you and master the pleadings before deciding,” he said.

Justice Onnoghen reiterated his Monday’s admonition to judges to be courageous because their shoulders rest the hope of every Nigerians who may have cause to come before them with case.

He also admonished the new judges to be in charge of their Courts and on top of the game by been in control of your Courts.

Justice Onnoghen also repeated his last week’s Friday charged on judges, “not to turn themselves into political tools in the hands of politicians who may wish to use them in achieving their selfish ends.”

“Don’t allow yourself to be a victim of political wrangling,” he stated.

The seven new judges of the High Court of FCT will today join other judges attending an orientation course organized for new judges.