<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, reportedly escaped being kidnapped by gunmen said to have abducted seven travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The kidnappers, it was said blocked and shot sporadically on the highway in an operation said to have lasted for about 30 minutes around Olam Farm, after which they reportedly kidnapped and killed seven travellers who ran into them.

KD-Abuja road is still a danger zone. kidnappers blocked the road and were in the process of kidnapping passengers when Former Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo's convoy arrived the scene but they went away with seven people. A video from one of his security. pic.twitter.com/DFtysYmqz1 — Ibrahim Y. Tanko (@MrYTanko) August 27, 2019

As gathered, the gunmen blocked the expressway and shot at passing drivers when Dankwambo’s convoy ran into the kidnappers on the highway, but the security details of the ex-governor said to have fired into the air to disperse the hoodlums, paved the way for their principal’s escape.

According to an aide to the governor, Ibrahim Y. Tanko, who posted a video of the incident on his Twitter handle via @MrYTanko, he said the incident happened on Tuesday evening, when the former governor was on his way to Abuja.

Tanko, who recorded the video further explained that the incident happened “around 4:35 pm on Tuesday and His Excellency was travelling in a convoy to Abuja.

“The kidnappers blocked the Abuja-Kaduna express road, but the security men in our convoy gave them a chase.

“The hoodlums still managed to abduct about seven people.”