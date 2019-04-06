<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Gombe State University (GSU) has administered matriculation oath to 4,362 undergraduate and post-graduate students for the 2018/2019 academic season.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar, who spoke on Saturday at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the university, said 600 of the matriculating students were from the School of Post-Graduate Studies.

He said about 11, 900 candidates applied for admission for undergraduate studies into the university, but only 4, 180 were admitted.

He therefore, urged the newly admitted students to study hard and take good care of the facilities provided for teaching and learning.

Professor Umar disclosed that the university had graduated its first set of students from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, “thereby becoming the first university in northern Nigeria to graduate students from the field.”

The vice chancellor also urged the students to shun all social vices, obey the rules and regulation governing the university and keep the environment clean.

Umar promised that the university will continue to provide good facilities and conducive learning environment for learning.

Our correspondent reports that the matriculated students were from the faculties of Arts/Social science, Science, Education, Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical science and School of Post-Graduate Studies.