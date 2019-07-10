<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gombe State traditional rulers council has expressed support for the decision of the State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to implement the Ruga settlement project in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Deputy Chairman Gombe council of traditional rulers, HRH Engr. Sale Mohammadu, Mai Kaltungo after a meeting of the council with the Governor.

He said, “Here in Gombe State, we do not have challenges with the Fulanis. We do not have ethnic-related issues in this state.

“We gain from them, and they gain from us.

“We don’t have issues with farmers and cattle rearers and since we don’t have that kind of problems, it simply means the problem does not exist.

“Mind you, the tribes in Gombe State consists of Fulanis, Tangales, Terras, Wajas and so many others. So we have no reason to say we do not want this tribe or her practices. We have been coexisting since the creation of Gombe State. There is no emirate in this state that does not have the presence of Fulani’s.

“Do not misinterpret the entire thing. It is not a new thing, Ruga has been there. If the governor wants to develop the system, we are in support.”