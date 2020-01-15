<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Gombe State has vowed to deal with teachers treating the teaching profession with levity, introducing a whistleblower policy to discourage the act of absenteeism and ensure patriotism within the basic education sector for effective teaching and learning.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr Babaji Babadidi, who gave a cash reward to a whistleblower whose report led to the demotion of the headteacher of Jamji Primary School in Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for absenteeism, the policy is a rare show of support and encouragement to patriotism to ensure reform in the basic educational sector.

While commending the whistleblower for his patriotic stance, Mr Babadidi said that the nobility displayed by the recipient would not have come at a better time with the Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya administration putting measures in place to reposition the education sector as a citadel of academic excellence in the state.





The Executive Chairman made the disclosure while presenting the monetary reward to the whistleblower, UMK Jamji, at a one-day interactive session organised by the Board for Head Teachers in Kwami and Gombe LGA to keep them abreast of modern approaches in teaching and learning.

Mr Babadidi said that the Board has declared a zero-tolerance policy on absenteeism for staff and students alike. He equally directed staff of SUBEB, headteachers, and teachers across the state to enrol their wards in public schools following the recorded improvement in teaching and learning: “Such an act will compel public school managers and teachers to take their work seriously,” he said.

The Chairman who cautioned against the charging of exorbitant school fees by private schools in Gombe State, also appealed to headteachers and teachers to treat the teaching profession with the utmost gravity.

While expressing gratitude for the honour done to him by the leadership of the SUBEB, Jamji, the whistleblower award recipient, said he took the step to expose teachers who treat their work with disdain as his own contribution to education reform in the state, Governor Yahaya having declared a state of emergency in the education sector.