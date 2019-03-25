<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has restated its commitment to addressing the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

Mrs Zulaihatu Madugu, Acting Secretary of the board, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Gombe.

Madugu said statistics of out-of-school children was worrisome to government, educationists and all stakeholders across the country.

She stated that the board had done a lot in tackling the challenge in the state.

According to her education is a right that must be enjoyed by the Nigerian child irrespective of background and location.

“The board has recruited more teachers with the state government building more classrooms while improving on existing facilities to tackle the menace.

“We are putting all strategies in place to ensure we tackle the challenge of out-of-school children in the state. It is worrisome but we are reversing the trend.

“We are providing more facilities in schools to accommodate more pupils and students while strengthening our enrolment drive to schools across the state.

“We recruited over 1,700 teachers and care-givers last year to complement our staff strength.

“It is just in efforts to build our capacities towards addressing the challenges, knowing fully well that the enrolment drive will reduce the number of out-of-school children.

“We are also partnering with the World Bank and other willing partners in efforts to see that the statistics is shot down. We are not relenting as a board,” she said.

Madugu stressed that several partnerships were ongoing with Islamic Development Bank and other foreign organisations.

She charged all stakeholders in the education sector of the state to see the menace as a collective task that must be addressed.

The acting secretary said this was to better the future of the country rather than leave the responsibilities to government alone.