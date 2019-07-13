<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) has warned residents in the State to desist from piling refuse in water ways following the washing away of no fewer than 130 houses by wind storm and flooding in Bojude town within the week.

Mohammed Garba, SEMA’s Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (RRO) told newsmen that Bojude in Kwami LGA of the State was hit by the flood adding that “mud houses were mostly affected because of the intensity of the wind.

Most of the roofs were blown off and the wall fence of the houses also collapsed. 208 rooms were affected”, he said.

The RRO, who alerted that predictions have shown that Gombe is among 30 other States that will experience flooding, added that “we have been calling on our people to be on the alert and to also ensure they clean and clear drainages in their areas”.

“Government alone cannot do this. We should compliment efforts of the Government by not dumping our refuse in drainages so that there will be free flow of water whenever it rains,” said Garba.

Upon receiving the report of the flooding from authorities of Kwami LGA, Garba said, the agency immediately visited the scene and recorded the damages in readiness for further action.

“When such incidents occur, it is part of our mandate to go and do the assessment and report to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who will then report to the state Governor for any possible assistance to the survivors of the unfortunate incident,” he said.