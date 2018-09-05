The Gombe state Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA) has urged residents of Gombe to utilise the Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in their domain for optimum healthcare delivery.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bako, Director of the agency, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said PHC facilities in the state were now equipped with sufficient manpower to give patients the best healthcare.

“PHC facilities in Gombe can compete with secondary and tertiary health institutions in terms of service delivery. I am calling on the residents to utilise their services, which is cheaper and accessible.

“Initially there were 619 PHC facilities in the state, but because of the World Health System of upgrading facilities, the Agency decided to upgrade one PHC per ward.

“Now, we have 114 PHC facilities in Gombe fully equipped with sufficient personnel to ensure optimum service delivery.

“The remaining 505 are serving as feeder to the ones that were equipped,” he said.

He said the number of patients patronising secondary and tertiary health institutions had reduced because people have realised that they will receive the same treatment with little amount in PHC facilities.

He said the PHC facilities always refer cases that are beyond their standard to the appropriate secondary and tertiary health facility.