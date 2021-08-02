Gombe: NYSC chief warns 1,365 corps members against bribery

Acting Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Muazu Pindiga, on Tuesday swore in 1,365 batch B stream I Prospective Corps Members including 650 males and 715 females at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp ground, Amada.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General of the Corps, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim warned corps members about bribing officials for posting, adding that both the giver and giver are culpable.

He stressed that the corps would use the invoke relevant sections of the bylaws to prosecute perpetrators.

Ibrahim said, “Don’t give bribe to anybody for posting. If you bribe anybody I can assure you, you will remain in this school. You will serve here and I hope you know that both the giver and the taker are partners in crime.

“We have had cause to cancel several relocations because corps members attempted to bribe staff. We will not take it if you are caught as we will apply the by-law on you. Be disciplined and carry what you carry in front of you. I can assure you that the sky will be your starting point.

The Director-General also spoke against hate speech, adding that the scheme is geared towards improving national unity.

The August visitor to the camp, after the recently reported Covid-19 cases involving 25 corps members, urged corps members to avail themselves of the opportunity of knowing their statuses.

Ibrahim added that it is mandatory for every corps member to adhere to the rules, saying that “you must comply with the nonpharmaceutical rules. It is our prayer that as you came to us healthy, you will return to your parents healthy.”

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Ada Imoni, declared the orientation course open, noting that NYSC is a strategy hinged on promoting development.

Imoni said, “The National Youth Service Corps was established in 1973 as a post-civil war strategy in Nigeria with a view to promote the development of common ties among the youth and for the promotion of national unity.

“It has continued to remain relevant as an apex youth organization that enforces the policies of national development.”