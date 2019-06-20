<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe state has appealed to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya to assist them with a permanent orientation camp to ease the suffering of corps members being posted to the state.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr David Pwanidi Markson, made the appeal on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch B Stream One corps members posted to the state.

He said since the taking over of their permanent camp at Malam Sidi for another national assignment about five years ago, they have been holding the orientation courses in a temporary facility.

According to him, the absence of permanent camp has affected activities of the scheme and reduced the number of corps members deployed to the state for the mandatory national service.

“I therefore appeal to Governor Inuwa Yahaya to as a matter of urgency come to our aid in that regard by getting us a befitting edifice as a permanent camp, a water tanker and official vehicle to ease inspection of the corps members at their various locations in the state,” he said.

The coordinator also appealed to the state government for an increase and regular payment of the corps members’ allowances to encourage them during their one year national service.

Markson said at the end of the registration, a total of 1,654 corps members made up of 901 males and 753 females were registered in the state.

In his address, Governor Yahaya said the scheme has done much in the last 46 years to eliminate ethnicity, sectionalism and tribalism.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau, said the administration is committed to ensuring the security, welfare and well-being of every corps member deployed to the state, adding that his administration should continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the corps members’ security within and outside the camp.