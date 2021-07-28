Gombe imposes 24-hour curfew on balanga communities

Following renewed communal violence that erupted between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups in Balanga Local Government Area, the Gombe State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on some communities, including Nyuwar, Jessu, Heme, Yolde Gelentuku, Sikam, Wala-Lunguda and environs with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made the announcement, said the decision followed renewed violence that erupted in the communities earlier on Wednesday.

According to the SSG, the curfew becomes necessary to restore peace and order in the affected areas.

He said security personnel had been deployed to restore normalcy while the curfew will subsist until further notice.