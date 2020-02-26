<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Having reached an agreement for the payment of N30,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in Gombe State, it has been agreed that February 2020 salaries will capture adjustments, as implementation takes effect from January 1, 2020.

It will be recalled that Gombe State Government and the organised labour in the state in the early hours of Wednesday agreed on the payment of N30,000 as the new minimum wage in the state.

This was after series of negotiations between the government team, led by the state deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, the organised labour and the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC).

According to the agreement signed by all the parties at the meeting held in the office of the deputy governor, the new minimum wage of N30,000 will be paid to civil servants, including those in Local Government areas and Local Education Authorities (LEA).





As contained in the agreement, “the effective date of the implementation of the new national minimum wage shall be 18th April 2019 notionally while financially with effect from 1st January 2020”.

In the meantime, 65 per cent on the increase of CONHESS and CONMESS will be implemented in the state civil service and the remaining 35 per cent will be considered during the review between the period of 6 and 12 months from the effective date of implementation.

It will be recalled that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had in December 2019, constituted a 15- man committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, to negotiate the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.