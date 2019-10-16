<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has vowed to retrieve all looted funds and property allegedly taken away by the last administration of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo even if it means losing the last drop of his blood.

The Governor who said his Government was already in the process of suing some past government officials to court for allegedly carting away what belongs to the people of the state, adding that it is a resolve he had taken and will never go back.

He spoke Wednesday afternoon while inspecting five refurbished fire fighting machines and five other utility vehicles.

He also decried what he described as deliberate recklessness and abandonment of government property to rot away even when the Government was supposed to properly maintain what was handed in trust to them by the people of the State.

According to him: “We know that there are financial difficulties in the country but the case of Gombe State is made worst because of the recklessness and greed of the immediate past administration. All good things were auctioned to themselves leaving these ones”.

He said the official car he is using was purchased by former Governor Danjuma Goje over sixteen years ago because Dankwambo left with everything and there was no maintenance culture by the last administration.

“We came under the mantra of change and we will make maintenance culture our priority before we start buying new ones especially the fire fighting machines.

“We will also ensure that the fire fighting vehicles are provided in all the eleven Local Government Areas, especially the headquarters where there are a lot of people”, the Governor assured, while urging the people, especially civil servants to be on deck and be ready to move forward.

Speaking earlier, the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau told the Governor that the vehicles were refurbished under his office after a committee discovered that there was dearth of utility vehicles by civil servants.

He said apart from the five fire fighting machines refurbished, there are also five other vehicles that had been lying waste in his office for the past five years which were also refurbished. He called on civil servants to see Government vehicles as their property and maintain them as they would do their personal vehicles.