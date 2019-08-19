<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, on Mondy paid an unscheduled visit to Kwami Local Government Area secretariat located in Mallam Sidi area of the state.

As of 8:30 a.m. when he arrived at the secretariat, just a member of staff of the LG was present.

Yahaya had been headed to Nafada and Dukku LGAs to condole victims of the flood incident which ravaged communities as a result of the overflow of River Gongola, following a heavy downpour.

He expressed displeasure at the attitude of the LG staff to work.

He said “I’m really sad and disappointed that an office that should be opened at 8:00 a.m., had no one here except the Revenue Officer. If you are not here at 8:30 a.m. you don’t deserve to be here. I have directed the Secretary of the State Government to take note because we are going to sanction them” he added.

Kwami Local Government has over 500 staff members.