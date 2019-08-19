The immediate past deputy governor of Gombe State, Mr. Charles Iliya, has surrendered some luxury vehicles in his possession to the committee constituted by the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to recover government property improperly disposed by the past administration of Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, on Mondy paid an unscheduled visit to Kwami Local Government Area secretariat located in Mallam Sidi area of the state.

As of 8:30 a.m. when he arrived at the secretariat, just a member of staff of the LG was present.

Yahaya had been headed to Nafada and Dukku LGAs to condole victims of the flood incident which ravaged communities as a result of the overflow of River Gongola, following a heavy downpour.

He expressed displeasure at the attitude of the LG staff to work.

He said “I’m really sad and disappointed that an office that should be opened at 8:00 a.m., had no one here except the Revenue Officer. If you are not here at 8:30 a.m. you don’t deserve to be here. I have directed the Secretary of the State Government to take note because we are going to sanction them” he added.

Kwami Local Government has over 500 staff members.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories