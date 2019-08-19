The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, on Mondy paid an unscheduled visit to Kwami Local Government Area secretariat located in Mallam Sidi area of the state.
As of 8:30 a.m. when he arrived at the secretariat, just a member of staff of the LG was present.
Yahaya had been headed to Nafada and Dukku LGAs to condole victims of the flood incident which ravaged communities as a result of the overflow of River Gongola, following a heavy downpour.
He expressed displeasure at the attitude of the LG staff to work.
He said “I’m really sad and disappointed that an office that should be opened at 8:00 a.m., had no one here except the Revenue Officer. If you are not here at 8:30 a.m. you don’t deserve to be here. I have directed the Secretary of the State Government to take note because we are going to sanction them” he added.
Kwami Local Government has over 500 staff members.