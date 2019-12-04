<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following reported cases of clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of Gombe State, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, has summoned a meeting of the State Security Council.

The meeting which was presided over by the governor had in attendance all the heads of government’s security formations in the state was summoned to tackle reported cases of herders and farmers clashes that recently took place in some Local Government Areas of the State.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting that was held behind closed doors and which lasted up to the late evening of Tuesday, the Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi said the council discussed the current security threat, concerning the herders and farmers, conflict in some Local Government Areas bordering the neighbouring states.

He said they have agreed to adopt measures to combat the threat and nip in the bud any conflict without being confrontational.

According to him, “It is not going to be confrontational, we are adopting community-based strategies. All stakeholders, including the Ministry of Internal Security, the Police and other security agencies, leaders of the Fulani, farmers and the traditional rulers will come together and chart the best way to tackle the issue instead of confrontation”.

He explained further that though, there was no loss of life as a result of the conflict caused by the migrating herders who were passing through the state, the authorities are taking measures to manage the situation and ensure that the herdsmen pass without causing further damages to farmers’ crops.

In attendance at the meeting, were the state Commissioner of Police, Commander, 301 Artillery Brigade, Director State Security Service, State Controllers of the Nigeria Custom, Immigration and Correctional Services as well as Commandants, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and Federal Road Safety Corps’.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor, Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Chief of Staff, the State Attorney-General, Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation as well as Special Advisers on Security Matters.