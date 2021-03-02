



Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of a committee to assess damages done as a result of the crisis in Billiri local government area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval on Tuesday in a press statement said the committee’s terms of reference included the identification of number of lives lost and their identity; assessment and establishing the cost implication of the damaged structures/property; identifying the persons whose structures/property were damaged or destroyed and identifying number of persons displaced to ascertain resettlement in their respective communities.

The Committee is also mandated to make any other recommendations incidental to the assignment.





According to the statement by the SSG, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security & Ethical Orientation, is to serve as Chairman while the following are to serve as members: Attorney-General/Commissioner Ministry of Justice, Commissioner for Ministry of Housing & Urban Development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, the Director of State Services, Department of State Services, the Commandant Civil Defence Corps, the Director, State Fire Services, Rev. Abare Kalla (Christian Association of Nigeria), Dr. Tahir Inuwa (Council of Ulama), the Director General, Joint Projects Development Agency, Permanent Secretary Special Services & Political Affairs is to serve as Secretary.

The committee has 14 days to undertake the assignment and submit report to government.