The Chartered Institute of Development and social studies (CIDSS) will on Thursday give awards of Excellence to former governor of Gombe State, Dr Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo and other prominent Nigerians.

CIDSS is a group of transectoral professionals committed to vibrant innovations and competency aimed at promoting the Socio-economic development of Nigeria.

According to a press statement signed by one pastor Saiye Bebeyi, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the event which will also feature the induction of new members and Fellows of the Chattered Institute will hold at Kapital club and Apartments, Asokoro, Abuja by 9. 00 am.

The statement also said the event will also feature a Book launch and a lecture entitled “Socio-economic Developement and Environmental sustainability in Nigeria”.

The former governor will be given the 2018 National Leadership and Development Expert award while Mr Jonah B. Bitrus. Director General of Citizenship and Training Centre will be the Guest of Honour.

Others to be given award of excellence are former Vice Chancellor of Landmark University, Omuaran and Dean of Faculty of social science, Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Mathew Ajayi, former Kogi state police commissioner, now AIG Wilson Nnalegwu who will receive the integrity award and Dr John Gabriel of Mallo Engineering services LTD who will receive an award of excellence in oil and water services

Others are, Hon David Ombugado Rural development and community poverty alleviation award, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro Human and Infrastructural development award, Dr Segun Oluyori , award of proficiency in asset management and and a notable technocrat at the FCT,Sir Johnson Abiodun Jimoh who will receive an award of “magnanimity”