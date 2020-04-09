<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commended three youths of the state for producing a locally-made ventilator to support the ongoing fight against Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

Yahaya said on Wednesday in Gombe that the young inventors deserved commendation for coming up with such innovation to support government’s fight against COVID-19.

He added that his administration took seriously efforts at developing the state through science and innovation.

“I commend you for this innovation and guarantee you of my support and that of my administration in this your endeavour; we are indeed proud of you,” the Governor said in a statement by Ismaila Misilli, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

He pledged the support of his administration to the young innovators to achieve their dreams and even obtain the patent to produce more for the world.





Yahaya added that with the Gombe Industrial Park in the offing, young scientists and innovators would have a platform to leverage on, showcase themselves and their products to the world.

He added: “If we can go back to the rudiments, pursue and improve on what we have, we can be like Japan and China who utilised their local talent to achieve greatness.

“We have the brains and intellectual resources to become a reference point like other developed nations.”

The governor directed relevant agencies of the state to liaise with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant agencies to assist the young inventors.

The young inventors are Dr. Yunusa Garba of Human Anatomy Department, Gombe State University; Aliyu Hassan, a graduate of Mechatronics Engineering; and Usman Dalhatu, a Year 2 student of Mechanical Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.