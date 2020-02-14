<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has alongside members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) joined the 10-million Man Match against corruption by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after the match pass which started from the EFCC Gombe zonal office in new GRA to Gombe Central roundabouts and rounded off at the Government House, Governor Yahaya said to ensure peace and more development in Nigeria each and everyone must get involved in the fight against corruption.

According to him, if not because of corruption Nigeria can afford to give employment opportunities to all graduates. He said while President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to fight corruption at the national level “in the state, there is enough justification that we are out to fight against corruption”.





The Gombe state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr David Markson, said that the essence of the exercise was to sensitise the public on the fight against corruption in the state and country at large.

While assuring that if corruption in not fought to a stand still there will be no development in the country, tthe coordinator said, the exercise was the first of it’s kind following the directives of NYSC directorate, Abuja to join President Buhari in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Mr Michael Wetkas, EFCC Gombe zonal head urged the corps members to take the campaign down to the citizens for more development. He commended the NYSC and Gov. Yahaya for joining them in the fight against corruption.

“Going by the importance of the exercise, the state governor with his cabinet is with us; because of the belief he has, we should sensitize the society to the fight against corruption.

“Nobody will steal government funds and go free; so all of us should encourage people in the state to ensure transparency,” he said.