Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the constitution of a task force on the implementation of the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone.

He has also appointed his deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, as chairman of the task force.

The secretary to the state government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, disclosed this in a statement in Gombe yesterday.

According to the statement, members of the task force include the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, commissioners of information and culture, lands and survey, housing and urban development and works and transportation.





Others are the special adviser, control and compliance and director-general, Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS).

Also to serve on the committee are Malam Umaru Gurama, Yusuf Bachama of the civil society, a representative of GROCOL, a representative of GSIPDC and Surv. Abubakar Umar, while Barr. Ibrahim Hussaini of the ministry of justice is to serve as secretary.

The task force was mandated to ensure full and proper implementation of the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone, guide, direct and control physical development within the zone, as well as monitor and ensure compliance with its development guidelines.