Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commended the Federal Government’s agenda of generating 25 million jobs by the year 2025.

He stated this in Gombe, on Monday, while launching a two-day technical meeting on the preparation of the Medium National Development Plan (MTND) for 2021 -2025, for the six states in the North East Zone.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Manasseh Jatau, said: “It is worth noting that the Medium-Term National Development Plan aims to create 25 million jobs, lift 34 million people out of poverty.

“I will like to also appreciate Federal Government for taking a new approach towards achieving a more inclusive and effective participation of states and Local governments at different stages.

“Involving everyone in the ongoing process of developing and implementation of the plan will go a long way in making it a success,” he said.





He implored the participants to engage in a robust discussion and come up with harmonized inputs that will enrich the MTND, and make it beneficial to both the North East states and the country in general, as well as lead to a better governance system for all.

In his address of welcome, Mr Ibrahim Jalo, Permanent Secretary, Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination office, Gombe, said that the meeting aimed to deliberate on the input from the collated templates of the North East states, to be used in the draft National plan.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the meeting will provide valuable input towards the development of the 2021-2025 MTND.

Newsmen report that attendees included Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Finance, Budget office, and staff of the Ministries, from Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno and Taraba state.