As the world marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has reiterated his administration’s resolve to provide a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their professional duties in the state.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists is commemorated every November 2nd worldwide.

According to a press release by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Ismaila Misilli, Governor Yahaya expressed solidarity with journalists in the state and the country as a whole.

He said, “As watchdogs of the society, the press play a pivotal role in protecting and promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law, hence they too must be protected against all forms of crimes.

“People must see intimidation, harassments, attacks and violence against journalists and media workers as direct attacks against society.”

He added that his government will sustain and improve the safety of journalists in the exercise of their professional calling.

Inuwa charged journalists to always uphold the ethics of fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism while carrying out their duties.