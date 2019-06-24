<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has approved the appointment of Umar Babagoro Bello as the new Accountant-General of the state with immediate effect.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday by Yakubu Mamman, on behalf of the Head of State Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya.

Babagoro, who was a Director for several years at the Treasury House, the office of the Accountant General of the state, was recently promoted to Permanent Secretary by Governor Yahaya.

A graduate of Accounting from Kaduna Polytechnic; he previously worked at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala in Kano state and the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe.

Babagoro later transferred his services to the state government and joined the treasury department.

Meanwhile, the head of service has reshuffled twelve permanent secretaries in the civil service.

The affected permanent secretaries are: Barrister Obel Yaji from Ministry of Metropolitan Development to Agriculture; Usman Sambo Abubakar, Deputy Governor’s office to Land and Survey; Mohammed Salisu Waziri, office of the Head of Service to Metropolitan and Urban Development; Adamu Musa Kumo from Special Duties to Information; Laraba Ahmed Kawu from Health to State Pension Bureau and Zainab I. Haruna from State Pension Bureau to Health.

Others are: Ibrahim Sulaiman from Ministry for Local Government to Animal Husbandry and Nomadic Affairs; Mohammed Manu Malala from Trade and Industry to Local Government; Sule Bappaji from Rural Development to Education; Musa Umar Sani from Local Government Service Commission to Deputy Governor’s office; Benjamin Wabida from Housing and Transport to Rural Development and Muhammad A Umar from office of the Head of Service to Government House.