Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, has stated that the state government is considering taking a loan from the World Bank to address erosion problems in the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe.

He told a Presidential Visitation Panel led by Professor Kenneth Okiongbo, who was in Gombe State on an assessment visit to the school yesterday, that though it’s a federal establishment, the people of the state are major benefactors of the college.

He received the presidential panel on behalf of the state Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

According to him, the intervention for the college would not be out of place, hence, it is to the advantage of the state.

The deputy governor said the state government had already intervened in the erosion control of the college through the diversion of some major structures at the state mega park which is very close to the school.





Jatau said the government was working assiduously to the reality and completion of the work on the erosion sites.

He added that the government is comprised of many educationists, as such, it is very sensitive to matters that has to do with the educational development of the state.

The deputy governor, therefore, called on the panel, especially the school management, to assist the state-owned College of Education in Billiri, which is in its tender stage, in various aspects of its development.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Presidential Panel, Professor Okiongbo, told the deputy governor that they were in FCE (Tech) Gombe to assess the performance of the college in the areas of governance, academic standard, physical infrastructure, administration and finance of the college.

He called on the state government to do more interventions in the school in the areas of erosion control and road infrastructures, stating however that the school is well managed, as he gave kudos to its management.