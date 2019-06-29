<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gombe State Government has begun the sales of 68, 400 bags of assorted fertilisers at a subsidised price of N5,000 per bag for the 2019 wet season to boost food security in the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who announced this in Gombe on Saturday, said the inputs would be sold to farmers at subsidised rates to improve agricultural productivity, increase farmers’ incomes and boost food security in the country.

Yahaya stated that the development of the agricultural sector would remain the policy thrust of his administration in line with his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He said, “We have already taken delivery of 120 truckloads of fertilisers to be distributed for sale to all wards of the 11 Local Government Areas.

“This input will be sold to farmers at subsidised rates to improve agricultural productivity thereby translating into more income and empowerment of our farmers and the much-needed food security.

“We have also procured 10, 000 bags of two kilograms and 950 bags of 10kg of improved maize seeds to ensure higher yields for the 2019 wet cropping season,” he said.