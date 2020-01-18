<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As a proactive measure to curb intending industrial crisis in its tertiary institutions, Gombe state government has paid the outstanding salaries and arrears of all verified workers of the state tertiary institutions.

The affected institutions are Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo, College of Education, Billiri, Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga, College of Health Technology, Kaltungo and College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada.

This is sequel to the directive of the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya that all outstanding salaries of the said institutions be paid immediately by the state government.

Already, the staff of University of Science and Technology, Kumo and College of Health Technology, Kaltungo received their salaries earlier before Friday’s payment of workers of the remaining three institutions, namely College of Education, Billiri, Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga and College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada.





It may be recalled that all the newly established state tertiary institutions draw their fundings through a joint arrangement between the state government and the 11 Local Government Councils on a 55/ 45 per cent ratio. However, the burden of funding such institutions had driven most of the local governments into perpetual debt and insolvent, before the coming of Governor Yahaya’s administration, making them unable to pay even their own staff salaries.

Due to what is described as the prudent and transparent management of resources as well as cost-saving measures, the state government pays salaries of state and Local governments workers without borrowing from banks as was the case before.

Therefore, in his steadfast commitment to the welfare of the workforce in the state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved that the state government should also shoulder the responsibility of the payment of the state higher institutions’ salaries and ensure that all staff continue to get their salaries and wages as and when due, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.