The Gombe State Government has donated N10 million cash and relief materials to victims of rainstorm and fire disasters which occurred some days ago in Bauchi State.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo presented ‎the relief materials and the N10 million cheque to governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, in Bauchi, on Tuesday.

While speaking, Dankwambo said that they were in Bauchi ‎State to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the two incidences which resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

He disclosed that there is a strong bond between Bauchi and Gombe states adding that whatever affects Bauchi has affected Gombe State.

Governor Dankwambo said that his visit was to convey the heartfelt sympathy of the people and government of Gombe State ‎to the people of Bauchi State over what befell them in the rainstorm which affected Bauchi and other parts of the state and the fire incidence which destroyed the Azare Main Market.

According to him, every segment of Gombe State including business people, traditional rulers and others were in the entourage‎ to commiserate with the people.

He called on the victims to see the two incidences as an act ‎of Allah and prayed to Allah to sustain the victims.

Receiving the items, the deputy governor-designate and Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Audu Sule ‎Katagum, who represented Governor Mohammed Abubakar, commended the government and people of Gombe State for the donation.

He promised that the items donated will be given to the people affected by the rainstorm and fire ‎incidences.

According to him, a high powered committee has already been set up to coordinate all activities related to assisting the victims of the two disasters.

The relief materials donated by the Gombe state government were one truck of rice and one truck of Maize and N10 million Cheque.