Gombe State is considering taking a World Bank loan to tackle erosion at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau, made the declaration in Gombe on Tuesday when a Presidential Visitation Panel, led by Prof. Kenneth Okiongbo, visited the school.

Jatau said notwithstanding the fact that the school belonged to the Federal Government, the state government was considering taking the loan because its people benefited the most from the school.

He said the state government had earlier intervened in erosion control in the school through the diversion of some major structures at the Mega Park located very close to the school.

He said the government was doubling its efforts to ensure speedy completion of work at the erosion sites.

Jatau stressed that the state government was very sensitive to educational development of the state.





He implored the panel and the college’s management to equally assist the state-owned College of Education, Billiri, still in its infancy.

Jatau received the panel on behalf of the Gov. Muhammad Yahaya.

Earlier, Prof. Okiongbo told the deputy governor that the panel was at the college to assess its performance in governance, academic standard, physical infrastructure, administration and finance.

He also called on the state government to do more interventions in the school in the areas of erosion control and road infrastructures.

Prof. Okiongbo noted that the school was well managed and commended its management.

The Federal Government inaugurated the panel on April12 in Abuja to assess the college in the aforementioned areas within the periods of 2011 to 2015 and 2016 – 2020.