The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has appointed the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, as Amirul Hajj and Head of state’s delegation for the 2019 hajj team.

According to a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the committee is mandated to work with the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and other relevant agencies to ensure proper oversight and smooth operations of the 2019 Hajj exercise.

The 11-member committee has Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar as Deputy, with Bala of Waja Chiefdom, Danjuma Mohammed, Malam Ado Gabanni, Sheikh Adamu Dokoro, Sheikh Adamu Girbo and Sheikh Usman Isah Taliyawa as members.

Others members are; Sheikh Naziru Idrisa Umar, Hajiya Farida Sulaiman, Hajiya Uwani Shuaibu Gara and Saidu Shehu Awak as Secretary of the committee.

Newsmen report that Governor Yahaya had on Thursday last week approved the appointment of Sa’adu Hassan as the Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.