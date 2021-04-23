



Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the release and distribution of relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs), who fled their homes as the result of the Waja/Lunguda crisis in Balanga local government area of the state.

A statement by the director-general, press affairs, Government House Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the decision was in demonstration of the governor’s compassion and commitment to the wellbeing of the affected people.

Consequently, chairman of the relief distribution committee, who is also the Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Dishi Kupto, had on Thursday led the committee to IDPs’ camps in both Balanga North and Balanga South to present the relief materials.

Addressing the IDPs at their separate camps beginning with Dala-Waja, Bwagal, Futuki, Sikkam, Cham, Yolde and Bambam, Kupto expressed Governor Yahaya’s condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the crisis, assuring them of government’s protection and care.

The committee chairman, who was in company of the Commissioner of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, chairman of Balanga local government council, Garba Umaru and security operatives, restated government’s commitment to peace and peaceful co-existance for the development of the State.

He further assured the people that Governor Yahaya and his government will do everything possible to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to book even as described the incident as most unfutunate.





While presenting the materials, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation warned against abuse of process, insisting that the items provided were essentially for those displaced by the crisis. He, therefore, called on various leadership of the camps to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution excercise.

Receiving the items on behalf of their respective camps, Habu Salim, Micheal Bulus, Reverend Abraham Uche and Dimon Awa of Bwagal, Sikkam, Cham, Yolde Camps respectively, appreciated the governor for the gesture and assured that the items provided will be justly shared to only those displaced by the crisis.

While the IDPs in Dala Waja, Putoki, Sikkam, Kulani and Bwangal and Bambam camps received 50 bags each of maize, millet, sugar, salt and cartons of indomie, those in Yolde and Cham collected 150 and 100 bags each of the food items respectively.

Recall that Governor Yahaya had on Tuesday April 13, 2021 led his entire cabinet members and heads of security agencies to an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas in Nyuwar, Jessu and Yolde after the crisis broke out and directed that food items be supplied to those displaced while charging the security agents to ensure restoration of peace in those areas.

Following the visit and directive of the governor, the relevant Ministries of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and that of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation swung into action by providing two truck-load of food items to Nyuwar and Jessu districts, followed by Thursday’s distribution to about eight internally displaced camps.