Development partners and donor agencies operating in Gombe State have appealed to the state government for the timely payment of project counterpart funds, without which their implementation in the northeastern Nigerian state will come to a stand still.

This was revealed at a hosting of a delegation of coordinators of funded projects and programs by state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at Government House, Gombe.

According to the coordinators led by the State General Manager, Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP), Abubakar Ardo Kumo, apart from being suspended, other projects may fail to be extended beyond 2019 due to a lack counterpart funds from the government.

Kumo made presentations on the various projects and programs carried out by CSDP in the state, most of which he said were characterized by the common challenge of nonpayment of counterpart funds by the previous government.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa assured the partners that his administration was determined to ensure prompt payment of counterpart funds in order to facilitate their efficiency, including smooth and mutually beneficial operations.

While lamenting what he described as the nonchalant posture of the previous administration on such viable projects of direct bearing to the public, the governor vowed to ensure that the people of the state benefit maximally from World Bank projects and other intervention programmes by development partners, indicating his resolve to pursue results.

“We will appoint a senior official that will be assigned to monitor all development partner projects in the state with a view to ensuring full implementation for the overall benefit of the people,” Inuwa said, adding that the dire condition of the people of Gombe State calls for collective and concerted efforts to strengthen and develop more avenues of improving their livelihood.