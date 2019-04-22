<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North East Chapter on Monday appealed on the Christian Community to remain calm.

The appeal followed the death of 10 persons hit by a car during a procession on Sunday night by the Boys’ Brigade within Gombe metropolis ahead of the Easter Monday’s celebrations.

NAN reports that a car allegedly ran into a group of Boys’ Brigade from ECWA Church from Bamusa, Barunde and from St Peter’s Anglican Church, Madaki around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday who were in a procession.

They were on a procession to Sabon-Layi Area of Gombe Metropolis where they were expected to celebrate Easter on Monday.

They were said to have been rushed to the Gombe State Specialist Hospital as soon as the incident happened.

Rev. Abare Kala, the North East CAN Chairman made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Mondays.

Kala said that the association would follow due process to seek redress on the situation.

Kala said that the Christian body was putting in efforts that would ensure that the situation was properly managed.

“We call on the Christian Community in Gombe to take the situation in good faith, be calm and also follow the right channel in seeking redress on the issue on ground.

“Two wrongs cannot make a right. So, I appeal for caution in the process of addressing the issue. If we apply the wrong approach, it will lead to another issue.

“For now, we are trying to calm the situation by appealing to Christians to see reasons for calm and allow the authorities concerned to take necessary measures.

“We have informed the security agencies concerned about the situation on ground.

“We are aware of the pain this sad event had caused, but let’s be calm and allow the leadership to handle the matter,” he said.

Also, the State Deputy Governor, Mr Charles Iliya, appealed for calm, adding that the government would take all necessary measures to ensure justice is done at the end.

Iliya noted that it was a painful experience but appealed for calm to allow the relevant authorities carry out their duties.

The Gombe State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mary Malum, who confirmed the accident, said that 10 persons died from it.

Malum added that 30 others were being treated for various injuries they sustained from the mishap.

Malum said that eight out of the 10 dead persons were members of the Gombe State Boys’ Brigade while the other two were the driver of the car and his friend.

She said that the police had started its investigation on the matter.

Michael Achika, the Captain of the ECWA Church’s Boys’ Brigade from Bogo (Gombe State), appealed to the government to offset the bills that would be incurred by those undergoing treatment.

Achika also urged the the government to compensate the families of the deceased.

He commended the staff of the Gombe State Specialist Hospital for quickly attending to the injured when they were taken there.

He said that the victims were responding to treatment.