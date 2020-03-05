<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gombe State Collage of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada, has matriculated 496 students for 2019/2020 academic session.

Dr Safiyanu Ishiaku, Acting Provost of the College, made the disclosure at the matriculation exercise, on Thursday in Nafada, Nafada Local Government Area of the state.

Ishiaku disclosed that the new intakes were admitted into various programmes leading to the awards of Ordinary National Diploma (OND).

He charged the students to adhere to the rules and regulations to acquire certificate through character and learning, adding the college adopted practical measures to ensure transfer of sound knowledge and quality education on the students.

According to him, the college has provided necessary security apparatus to deal with any eventuality.

Also speaking, Prof. Aliyu El-Nafate, Vice Chancellor, Gombe State University, charged the students to shun social vices in the college.

El-Nafate, who was represented by his registrar, Dr Muhammad Yuguda said any student found wanton would be dealt in accordance with the law.





“Please do not misuse the privilege to develop your self, as a student you most follow the rules and regulations of the school.

“I want you to understand that your admission is a privilege if you violate the rules and regulations the institution has the right to send you away from the college,” he said.

On his part, Khadi Liman, Chairman, Governing Council of the College, assured that the council is determined to uphold, protect and support peaceful learning activities in the institution.

He commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya over payment of four months salary arrears of staff of the college.

Also, the Emir of Nafada, Muhammad Damza, called on the students to dedicate themselves to studies to achieve academic excellence.

He said: “Our prayers and commitment is to ensure that the collage is converted from diploma to degree awarding institution”.

Newsmen report that the collage is affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.