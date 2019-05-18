<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe zonal office, has secured the conviction of one Adamu Mudi, at the state High Court 2, on one count bordering on cheating and forgery.

Mudi was arraigned on Friday on charges bordering on possession of a counterfeit seal to commit forgery which was reported to the commission sometime in July, 2016.

Investigation revealed that sometime in July, 2016 in Gombe, Mudi fraudulently used a forged National Examination Council certificate bearing his name.

On the forged document was written Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Gombe with candidate number: 59016618HF and certificate number: 600146350.

He was said to have used the forged certificate to secure employment at the state government.

However, the forgery was unravelled by the staff verification committee constituted by the government and he was subsequently handed over to the EFCC.

The prosecution counsel, A. Y. Muntaka, told the court that the offence “contravenes the provisions of Section 366 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 364 of the same Code.”

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, Muntaka tendered the fact of the matter, the evidence documents and the confessional statement of the accused person to the court and urged the court to convict him.

The trial judge, Sa’ad Mohammad, after listening to the defence counsel, sentenced Mudi to three months’ imprisonment with an option of paying a fine of N60,000.

In a related development, another conviction was also secured in the same court by the EFCC, Gombe zonal office against one Shehu Muhammed, who was arraigned on one count of “criminal misappropriation”.

On November 5, 2016, the agency reportedly received a petition that Muhammed advertised a plot of land to one Danladi Saadu and after negotiation, the complainant paid the sum of N2.5m to him.

Saadu was said to have discovered later that Mohammed was not the owner of the land and did not have any authority to sell the property.

The count read, “That you, Shehu Mohammed sometime in November 2016 in Gombe, Gombe State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while entrusted with the sum of N2,500,000.00, property of one Danladi Saadu, did dishonestly convert the sum to your own use, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 308 and 309 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.”

The accused person pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.

The prosecution counsel, G. I. Ndeh, tendered the fact of the matter and the confessional statement of the accused to the court. He prayed the court to convict the accused person.

The defence counsel, Bawa Adamu, pleaded with the presiding judge on behalf of his client to temper justice with mercy.

Sa’ad, in his ruling, sentenced Mohammed to one month’s imprisonment and ordered the restitution of N1.86m to the complainant.

However, an option of N40,000 fine was given to the convict.